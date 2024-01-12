Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad in command

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 08:03 PM

Leading the side in the absence of Tilak Varma, G Rahul Singh elected to bowl after winning the toss

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bowlers dished out another good show to take command on Day One of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Meghalaya at the MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground in Shillong, on Friday.

Leading the side in the absence of Tilak Varma, G Rahul Singh elected to bowl after winning the toss. His stand was vindicated by the bowlers as they dismissed the hosts to a paltry 111 in just 33.1 overs in their second round match. P Sairam returned with impressive bowling figures of 4/33 in 12 overs. Apart from Sairam, CV Milind (2/5), Ravi Teja (2/26) and Tanay Thyagarajan (2/23) scalped two wickets apiece.

For the hosts, captain Kishan Lyngdoh waged a lone battle with a 73-ball unbeaten 51. Later, Hyderabad failed to get off to a good start as they lost openers cheaply inside four overs for 14. Rahul Singh (22) also departed in the ninth over when the team score was 43/3. But Rohit Rayudu (54 not out off 123; 4×4, 1×6) and Chandan Sahani (52 off 65 (6×4, 2×6) added 89 runs of the fourth wicket. Though Sahani was dismissed, Pragnay Reddy (32 batting) was giving Rohit Rayudu the company at the crease to take the visitors’ lead to 71 runs.