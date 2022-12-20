Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Yashasvi slam centuries to power Mumbai to 457/3 on Day 1

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane slammed unbeaten century while Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a ton to power Mumbai to 457/3 in 90 overs on the Day One

Hyderabad: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane slammed unbeaten century (139 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a ton (162) to power Mumbai to 457/3 in 90 overs on the Day One of the Group B Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, opener Prithvi Shaw was out for 19 in fourth over for Kartikeya Kak. For the second wicket Yashasvi and Suryakumar Yadav added a 153 runs partnership.

Suryakumar’s 80-ball 90 knock comprised 15 fours and a six. Surya, who has arguably been the best batter in white-ball cricket over the past 12 months, approached the red ball game with the same aggressive intent that he is known for in the shorter formats. Jaiswal continued his rich vein of form with a sublime 162 off 95 balls.

Rahane added a 206-run partnership with Yashasvi for the third wicket and added another unbeaten 75 for the fourth wicket with SN Khan (40 batting).

Rahane’s century included 18 boundaries and two over them. For Hyderabad, Shashank M snared two wickets while Kartikeya Kak scalped one.

Scores:

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw c †Prateek Reddy b Kartikeya Kak 19 (21b, 4×4), Yashasvi Jaiswal c Jaiswal b Shashank 162 (195b, 27×4, 1×6), Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Shashank 90 (80b, 15×4, 1×6), Ajinkya Rahane (c) batting 139 (190b, 18×4, 2×6), Sarfaraz Khan batting 40 (55b, 6×4), Extras: (lb 6, nb 1) 7; Total: (For 3 wkts in 90 overs) 457; Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-176, 3-382; Bowling: Rakshan Readdi 12-0-60-0, Kartikeya Kak 13-1-70-1, Ravi Teja 15-3-59-0, Tanay Thyagarajan 28-1-139-0, Mehrotra Shashank 18-0-87-2, Rohit Rayudu 4-0-36-0