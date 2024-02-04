Ranji Trophy: Tanay stars with fifer in Hyderabad’s win over Mizoram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Tanay Thyagarajan continued his impressive form with the ball picking up five wickets in the second innings to power Hyderabad to an impressive innings and 73-run triumph over Mizoram on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The home side declared at the score of 465/9 after their ninth wicket Kartikeya Kak fell, adding seven runs to their overnight score. Hyderabad took a commanding lead of 266 runs. Mizoram lost Andrew Vanlalhruaia’s wicket in the sixth over of the innings.

And in the quick session, the visitor lost Agni Chopra and Jehu Anderson with the score at 38/3 in 9.2 overs as Thyagarajan bowled the latter. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals despite their skipper Lalhruai Ralte, with 40 runs and Mohit Jangra smashed quick fire 37 runs of 30 balls hitting three fours and sixes each, showing resilience.

For Hyderabad, Tanay finished the game with an impressive figure of 5/74 in 17.1 overs as the Rahul Singh led side continued their brilliance in the Plate Group with five wins from as many games collecting 35 points.