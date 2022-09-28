Ranvir Shorey starrer ‘Midday Meeal’ teaser is out; check it now

Published Date - 04:50 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey’s upcoming film ‘Midday Meeal’ will highlight the pros and cons of the scheme and would powerfully illustrate them. After receiving a massive amount of positive feedback for the first poster, the makers took to their social media to announce the official teaser for the movie.

Anil Singh Chandel, actor and producer, shared the teaser for his forthcoming new projects on social media. With a star-studded cast like Ranvir Shorey, Jahnavi Rao, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Shanawaz Pradhan, ‘Midday Meeal’ promises to delight the audience while delivering a powerful social message through the means of entertainment.

The teaser looks very promising and has already started to create a buzz among the audience. This drama-packed film, which depicts the harsh reality of rural areas, is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

Check out the trailer now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHHlNhQZ7GA

Anil Singh posted the teaser for the movie ‘Midday Meeal’ and said, “Finally, the Wait is over!!! “Mid Day Meeal” Teaser is here. Witness the glimpse of “This Mid-Day Meeal which will be the medicine for the welfare of our society, but in the most entertaining way(sic).”