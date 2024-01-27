Rare opportunity: Govt school student from Sangareddy invited to IRIS Science Fair

The organisers had invited 100 innovators from across the nation to exhibit their work. Out of these hundred, only three exhibits were made by school students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 08:11 PM

SK Faizan, his science teacher Shoba Rani are displaying the Crop Protector during RVBP Science Fair in Guwahati. (file photo)

Sangareddy: A government school student from Sangareddy district SK Faizan, who developed a “Crop Protector” to display at the annual science fair in 2022, got a rare opportunity to display his innovative exhibit at the prestigious Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM (IRIS) science fair.

The exhibition will be held at the National Agriculture Science Complex for two days on January 29 and 30. The organisers had invited 100 innovators from across the nation to exhibit their work. Out of these hundred, only three exhibits were made by school students.SK Faizan, a 9th-class student of Zilla Parishad High School, Gummadidala, is one among these three students. The rest two were from Assam and Gujarat. Several Intermediate, Engineering, Agriculture and other discipline students will comprise the 100 innovators.

Also Read Minor tremors felt in Sangareddy district

Speaking to Telangana Today, Faizan’s science teacher and his mentor Shoba Rani has said that the organisers will select 20 of the hundred exhibits that will be sent to the United States of America to get some training to make their projects commercially viable.

Since Faizan’s family, which lives close to Narsapur forest in Gummadidala village cultivating maize in their one-acre land, Faizan used to regularly watch his father struggling to keep wild boars, monkeys, birds, and others away from his field. Faizan developed a solar-based bell that emits UV rays during the night and generates sounds during the day to keep wild animals away, to put end to his father’s struggle. Faizan has said that his father used to stay in their field for most of the time to protect the Maize which motivated him to come up with the idea.

Faizan, who developed it in 2022, had displayed in district-level science fairs, Children Congress in Nagpur, G-20 Science Fair in Buvaneshwar, Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradashini (RVBP)-2022 in Guwahati. After improving the project by installing the censors, Faizan and his teacher Shoba Rani went to New Delhi on Saturday to display it during the IRIS Science Fair.