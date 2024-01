Minor tremors felt in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:46 PM

Villagers came out of their houses at Tekur in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Minor tremors were felt in several villages of Nyalkal mandal on Saturday. The villagers of Nyalkal, Mungi, Tekuru, Dappur, Mirzapur-B and several other villages came out running of their houses after experiencing the tremors. These villages were located close to the Karnataka-Telangana border. The tremors lasted for a few seconds. No loss has been reported due to the tremors.