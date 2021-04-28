Rare ‘Shivalinga’ found at Kondapaka in Medak district

KTCB members led by its convenor Sriramoju Haragopal found ‘Saptamatrukula shilpaphalakam’ belonging to Chalukya dynasty along with ‘Shivalingas’ and the face of ‘linga’

Hyderabad: A rare ‘Shivalinga’ along with a hand shaped axe with double convex and other objects were found during the exploration conducted by the members of the ‘Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam’ (KTCB) at Kondapaka in Medak district.

The KTCB members led by its convenor Sriramoju Haragopal found ‘Saptamatrukula shilpaphalakam’ belonging to Chalukya dynasty along with ‘Shivalingas’ and the face of ‘linga’. A flint arrow point of pre-history period and dual shaped axe with double convex belonging to neolithic period were also discovered apart from pottery dating to Shatavahana period.

Haragopal said the KTCB members had already shared the information with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) about the exploration carried out in Kondapaka and its surroundings. He said the members of KTCB regularly visit the areas at Kondapaka and Mallannagutta and interact with farmers.

“Whenever farmers carry out tilling in the area, they find colourful glass beads and terracotta beads and other rare objects,” he explained. He said microliths were also found in Kanchanapally, Ratanpur and Hasthalapur during their exploration.

