Telangana: Kaloji award presented to poet, historian Sriramoju Haragopal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:18 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Cutting across sections, leaders, students, professionals and employees paid tributes to Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao on his 108th birth anniversary on Friday. The Telangana Government is celebrating the occasion as “Telangana State Language and Literature Day”.

At the Department of Culture’s special programme organised at Ravindra Bharathi here, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali presented Kaloji Award to poet and historian Sriramoju Haragopal.

Addressing on the occasion, the Tourism Minister said the Department of Culture was presenting the Kaloji Award annually, besides celebrating his birthday as Telangana State Language and Literature Day. The State Government was constructing an auditorium in his remembrance, said the Minister.