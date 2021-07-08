Rashmi Agdekar opens up about similarities between her characters

The actress started her career in 2017, in the web series “Dev DD” and played the lead role in the MX player web series “I’m Mature” which was critically acclaimed.

The young and talented Rashmi Agdekar talks about her playing a teenager’s role in majority of her characters and her resemblance to their personalities.

The actress started her career in 2017, in the web series “Dev DD” and played the lead role in the MX player web series “I’m Mature” which was critically acclaimed.

She was seen in the web series “Rasbhari” alongside Swara Bhaskar on Amazon Prime. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Andhadhun” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.”I was not this cool as a teenager for sure!”, says Rashmi Agdekar on playing a teenager on screen.

Rashmi Agdekar is mostly seen on screen playing the role of a teenager as she looks too young for her age. The actress has excelled herself in every performance, leaving her audience believing that she is actually a teenager.

Rashmi Agdekar opens up about the difference between her and her character’s personalities, and says, “the roles I played are far more happening than me. I was not this cool as a teenager for sure!”.

Asked to name her favourite character from the teen roles she has played, she replied, “I cannot pick one, they all are dear to me. But I would say Priyanka’s role made me see a different side of teenage life in our small towns.”

On the work front, Rashmi Agdekar will be soon announcing her exciting upcoming projects.

