Rashmika Mandanna reveals one common thread between her upcoming projects

The actress has an exciting line up of projects, and fans can’t keep calm as they wish to see Rashmika light screens on fire.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is unarguably one of the most sought after actresses the industry has currently. Her films have always secured a special place in the audiences hearts and she as Srivalli has left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions! The actress has an exciting line up of projects, and fans can’t keep calm as they wish to see Rashmika light screens on fire.

Today, the actress responded to tons of messages pouring in for her on the social media networking site of ‘X’. One of the fans asked her about an update regarding her upcoming films. It read, “Rashu any updates regarding your upcoming films. Can’t wait. Can’t wait to see you in Pushpa 2 , D51, ANIMAL!! @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna (sic).”

To this, the actress replied, “One common thing I can say about all of these films is that – It’s going to be maaaaaaaad (sic).” All these films are multilingual, and for all her fans from all around the world.

With a huge fan following sprawling across the country and different languages, the national crush has emerged as the best bet for multilingual films and her upcoming lineup of films is a proof of it.

The actress will be next seen in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, followed by Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun, D51 opposite Dhanush and her solo led film, ‘Rainbow’.