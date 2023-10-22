Rashmikaa finishes runners-up at ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty finished runners-up in the women’s singles event of the ITF Women World Tour Women $15000 at Hua Hin Thailand on Sunday.

In the final, the sixth seed Rashmikaa’s fine run in the competition came to an end after she went down to second seed Ayumi Koshiishi of Japan. After losing the first set by 2-6 Rashmikaa failed to recover in the second set and lost 1-6 as the Japanese opponent clichéd the title.

Earlier, in the semifinals, the State player downed fifth seed Punin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-3, 6-2 to enter the final.

