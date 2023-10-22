Mohan wins senior citizen’s men singles carrom title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: D Mohan Murali of Vandemataram won the senior citizen’s men singles carrom title on Sunday.

Mohan defeated Soma Ramesh of ECIL in two straight games with scores at 25-0 and 25-11 in the final. Earlier in the semifinals, Mohan downed A Narasimha Murthy of KPHB 22-15 and 22-05. Ramesh defeated G Seetharam of Nehru Nagar 25-10, 04-25 and 25-11.

The three-day carrom tournament was organised by KPHB Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Kukatpally.

Results: Final: D Mohan Murali (Vandematram) bt Soma Ramesh (ECIL) 25-0, 25-11; Semifinals: D Mohan Murali (Vandematram) bt A Narasimha Murthy (KPHB) 22-15, 22-05, Soma Ramesh (ECIL) bt G Seetharam (Nehru Nagar) 25-10, 04-25, 25-11.

