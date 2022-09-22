Raveena Tandon becomes the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement today.

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra government has appointed incredibly talented actor Raveena Tandon as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement today. “We have witnessed Ms. Raveena’s passion and love for wildlife and her conservation on many occasions as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador for Maharashtra.”

Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the wildlife goodwill ambassador of Maharashtra. “Honoured to join hands with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. The mission is to work to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature. I am grateful for this platform and cannot wait to get to work with these dedicated and passionate individuals,” she shared.

Besides being a brilliant actor, Raveena is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, the protection of endangered species in India, and conserving the environment.