Ravi Teja unveils the first look of ‘Khiladi’

The names of director Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and producer Satyanarayana Koneru are also mentioned on the poster

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu star Ravi Teja announced his next film on Saturday, promising an interesting and entertaining experience for fans.

The film is tentatively tiled #RT67, and a poster that the actor shared on Instagram announced that the ‘muhurtham’ and first look of the film is scheduled to be launched on Sunday at 11.55am.

The poster has a silhouette of Ravi Teja in a dancing pose in what appears to be a forest. The names of director Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and producer Satyanarayana Koneru are also mentioned on the poster.

“Yet another interesting and entertaining one lined up,” he wrote about the yet-untitled film.

Ravi recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film “Krack” after the lockdown. The actor made the announcement a few days back on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film. In the image, the actor holds a gun, wearing a black shirt, brown pants and sunglasses. On the poster it is written: “Shoot resumes today.”

The actor wrote alongside the image: “Shoot resumes today! #krack.”

“Krack” also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his films like “Nee Kosam”, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam”, “Chiranjeevulu”,” Dubai Seenu”, “Krishna”, “Baladur” , “Neninthe” and “Raja The Great” among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film “Disco Raja”, which released in January 2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .