Ravinder records comeback win in State St Open Ranking Carrom Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: D Ravinder Goud of AG’s recorded a comeback win to beat P Mahesh Kumar 15-16, 25-10, 25-9 in the State St Open Ranking Carrom Tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

Results: S Aditya bt CV Srininas 25-8, 25-2; Mohd Osman bt PS Uday Kumar (AG’s) 19-17, 25-7; 3. SK Mohammad bt B Jashwanth (AWASA) 25-4, 25-4; 4. Shaik Sameer bt Sonu CHowdhry (Postal) 25-9, 25-11; 5. V Anil Kumar (AG’s) bt MD Waseem 21-19, 25-16; 6. K Jayaprasad bt N Sudershan (AG’s) 25-2, 17-9; 7.

Mohd Ahmed bt V Shanker 25-0, 25-5; 8. L Suryaprakash (RBI) bt DY Kishore Kumar 25-9, 25-7; 9. D Ravinder Goud (AG’s) bt P Mahesh Kumar 15-16, 25-10, 25-9; 10. DBKVG Balagangaputra bt Jagan Mohan (SCR) 25-11, 25-4; 11. Abdul Khadeer (PBCCC) bt Aditya Saripalli 25-12, 21-4; 12. K Sriniavs (IOCL) bt Nandu Kumar 25-0, 25-4; 13. Nitin Goud bt M Kartik (AWASA) 17-13, 25-0; 14. U Naresh bt A Jaikumar 25-10, 25-0.