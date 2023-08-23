Keshapally Akshara bags top honours in 800 metres event at CISCE Regional Athletic Meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Keshapally Akshara standing tall in podium after 800m triumph on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Keshapally Akshara of Sri Sai Public School took top honours in the 800 metres event in the under-19 girls division of the CISCE Regional Athletic Meet hosted by St Joseph’s School, Asmangadh Palace, Malakpet, Hyderabad at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Akshara clocked 2:49:7s ahead of D Geethasree and Bommane Swetha in second and third places respectively.

In the 100 metres under-14 girls event, Talanda Dita of St Joseph School Malakpet clinched top spot clocking a timing of 13:7s.

Results: 800 metres: U-19 Girls: 1. Keshapally Akshara (Sri Sai Public School) (2:49:7s), 2. D Geethasree (The Peepal Groone School, AP), 3. Bommane Swetha (The Peepal Groone School, AP);

Shotput: U-19: Girls: 1. B Sukruthi (Sri Sai Public School) (8.82m), 2. Rithyuthe (St Joseph School Malakpet), 3. M Mansi (Nasr School);

100 metres run: U–14: Girls: 1. Talanda Dita (St Joseph School Malakpet) (13.7s), 2. Ayesha Asif (Nars School), 3. Mokshitha Reddy (Emmaus Swiss School);

400 metres hurdles: U–19: Girls : 1. S Ashwiks (Emmaus Swiss School) (1:26:6s), 2. P Harathi (Emmaus Swiss School), 3. Ridhi Agarwal (St Joseph School Malakpet);

100 Meters run: U– 14: Boys: 1. V Nischal (Gitanjali Vedika) (12:6s), 2. Sai Mihith (St Joseph School Malakpet), 3. Abhya Yogesh Basara (Sri Sai Public School);

Long Jump: U–14: Boys: 1. Sai Mihith (St Joseph School Malakpet) (5:05m), 2. K Janav (Emmaus Swiss School), 3. Sai Suhas Reddy (Johnson Grammer School).

