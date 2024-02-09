Ravindra Jadeja hits back at father Anirudhsinh for levelling allegations against wife Rivaba

Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh Jadeja alleged that he doesn't share a healthy relationship with his son and daughter-in-law.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 05:27 PM

File photo of Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba Jadeja

Hyderabad: As Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recovers from his hamstring injury and gears up for a possible comeback in the third test, he finds himself in the middle of a controversy as his father levelled some serious allegations against him and his wife Rivaba in an interview.

In the interview, the cricketer’s father Anirudhsinh Jadeja alleged that he doesn’t share a healthy relationship with his son and daughter-in-law. He alleged that his relation with his son started taking a turn for the worse after his marriage to mechanical engineer Rivaba in 2016.

“Do you want to know the truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us. The issue started after two or three months after their wedding,” said Anirudhsinh in an interview with Divya Bhaskar.

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bunglow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” added the cricketer’s father.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra’s in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank,” he said.

Responding to his father’s allegations, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit back saying “Let’s ignore what’s said in scripted interviews”.

He took to X (formerly twitter) to post a note in his mother tongue Gujarati, which read: “Things mentioned in the interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public. ”

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is a sitting BJP MLA from Jamnagar (North).