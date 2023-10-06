RBI maintains repo rate at 6.50%

After three days of deliberation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously opted to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 percent

By IANS Updated On - 12:47 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Chennai: As predicted by economists, the Reserve Bank of India‘s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

The MPC met on October 4-6.