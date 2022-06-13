Reach your goal with effort: MLA Bhupal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy asked the job aspirants to overcome the hurdles and problems in their way to achieve their goal and strive harder to successfully get a government job in the TSPSC and other recruitment notifications released by the State government.

Trying to inspire the aspirants at an awareness programme conducted for those preparing for the competitive exams, Bhupal Reddy narrated the hard time he faced in his political career as a differently-abled person. His opponent candidate, who was financially well-off, used influence and had created a situation making him vacate his rented house. A few unpalatable incidents like these created a strong desire in him to win in the elections over his opponent candidate. Such strong desire to achieve something is needed for candidates to get ranks in TSPSC job recruitment tests, Reddy added.

He reminded the participants that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has released job notifications only after finalisation of the new zonal system, which would facilitate the local candidates to get 98 per cent of the jobs in the recruitment of vacant posts. Otherwise, candidates from other areas might have a chance to get 70 per cent of the jobs, he added.

Additional District Collector (Revenue) Vanamala Chandrasekhar also shared that it is important to sacrifice something in order to achieve goals. In addition to knowledge, confidence to crack the examination should also be inculcated in the job aspirants.

In-charge of ”Namsthe Telangana”s” education supplement ”Nipuna”, Sharma, Nalgonda unit Branch Manager T Mahender, edition in-charge Naresh and bureau in-charge Mahender Reddy also attended the programme.