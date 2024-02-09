Realtor murder case solved: Eight, including women, arrested

After killing the victim, the attackers had cut the private parts of the victim and fled the scene of offence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday said that they have solved the murder case of city-based businessman, P Ramu (36), who was fatally stabbed multiple times with lethal weapons in a building at L N Nagar, Yousufguda, on Wednesday, February 7.

After killing the victim, the attackers had cut the private parts of the victim and fled the scene of offence. The suspects with the help of women laid-out a well-planned honey trap and managed to lure Ramu to a house at L N Nagar, where they attacked him with knifes and stabbed to death.

Previous enmity and sexual jealously led to the murder, the police maintained.

The arrested persons are I.Manikanta alias Mani, the prime suspect from Ram Reddy Nagar in Jeedimetla, D.Vinod Kumar, Mohd.Khaisar, K.Shiva Kumar, K.Nikhil and T.Kumar, all from Quthbullapur and Jeedimetla area.

They had laid a honey trap with the help of Pathan Naseema (19) and her mother Himam Bi (35), from Yousufguda and executed the murder of Ramu, who hailed from Nizampet and was a native of Nagar Kurnool district.

The Jubilee Hills police booked a case and has arrested the gang members.