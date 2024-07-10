Realtor murdered at farm house in Shadnagar

According to the police, the man K Krishna, a resident of Hydershakote, was found murdered at a farm house located at Shadnagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 10:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A realtor was murdered at a farm house at Shadnagar in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man K Krishna, a resident of Hydershakote, was found murdered at a farm house located at Shadnagar. The police suspect one person Baba, who is a body guard of Krishna, might have attacked and killed him due to some issues.

The police registered a case and are investigating. Senior police officials visited the scene of the crime.