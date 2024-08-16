Case filed against Shadnagar Detective Inspector for alleged torture of woman

Sunita, a resident of Ambedkar Colony in Shadnagar, was reportedly brought to the police station on July 24 in connection with a theft case involving stolen gold and cash. Nagendra, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, had filed a complaint alleging the theft of 24 tolas of gold and Rs. 2 lakh in cash from his house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: A case was booked against Shadnagar Detective Inspector Rami Reddy, who was attached to the Cyberabad Police Headquarters for allegedly subjecting a woman to third degree torture at the police station.

The woman, Sunita, who stays at Ambedkar colony in Shadnagar, was reportedly brought to the police station in connection with a case of theft of gold and cash from a house on July 24.

Nagendra, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar had made a complaint at the police station alleging that some persons had stolen 24 tolas of gold and Rs. 2 lakh cash.

The incident came to light on August 4, after the woman told media persons that the police initially took her to the police station along with her husband Bheemaiah and son aged 13 years to the police station. Bheemaiah was later let off from the police station.

She alleged that a group of policemen had tied her hands and legs with a rope. Afterwards, male police personnel beat her up with leather belts and forced to confess a crime which she did not commit. She further alleged that she was tortured in front of her minor son in the police station.

However, the police managed to recover cash and gold ornaments from the woman, before sending her away to home.

Following a complaint, a departmental inquiry was ordered into the incident and based on the outcome; case was booked against Rami Reddy and four other constables.

Earlier, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty attached Rami Reddy to the Police Commissioner office pending an inquiry into the allegations of torturing a woman.

The case is being investigated by Shadnagar ACP.