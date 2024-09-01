Hyderabad: 13-month-old toddler dies after falling into rain water filled pit at Shadnagar

While playing around Arif fell into the pit and by the time the parents noticed, rescued and shifted him to the hospital, the toddler passed away.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 07:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 13 month-old toddler died after falling in a rain water filled pit at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.

The toddler Arif, whose parents Ahmed and Rafiya, are natives of Bihar, was playing around while the couple were occupied with some work in the real estate venture where they stayed and Ahmed worked as s security guard. There were pits dug around for construction purpose and due to rains, water got filled in the pits.

A case is registered and the police are investigating.