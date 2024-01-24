Reavanth Reddy meets Governor Tamilisai soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

They extended an invitation to the Governor for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 10:57 PM

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Tamilisai soundararajan Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they extended an invitation to the Governor for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

Also Read Arjuna Awardees, Asian Games sportspersons call on CM Revanth Reddy

Hon'ble CM Revanth Reddy met Governor at Rajbhavan ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ ఎ. రేవంత్ రెడ్డి మరియు డిప్యూటీ సిఎం శ్రీ మల్లు బట్టి విక్రమార్క ఈరోజు రాజ్‌భవన్‌లో గౌరవనీయులైన గవర్నర్ శ్రీమతి తమిళిసై సౌందరరాజన్

మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిశారు. Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Sri… pic.twitter.com/AapjyRk7xX — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) January 24, 2024