Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
They extended an invitation to the Governor for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 24 January 2024, 10:57 PM
Reavanth Reddy meets Governor Tamilisai soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Tamilisai soundararajan Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they extended an invitation to the Governor for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

 

