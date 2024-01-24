Arjuna Awardees, Asian Games sportspersons call on CM Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 10:46 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitating Arjuna Awardees Husamuddin (Boxing) and Esha Singh (Shooting).

Hyderabad: Arjuna Awardees and Asian Games 2023 medalists and participants called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The Chief Minister felicitated the sportspersons in recognition of their achievements and also enquired with them about their future tournaments.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive list of challenges being faced by each sportsperson and take measures to address them. The sportspersons who met the Chief Minister include Arjuna Awardees Husamuddin (Boxing) and Esha Singh (Shooting) along with Asian Games 2023 medal winners Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Kynan Chenai Darius (Shooting), Agasara Nandini (Athletics), and participants N Sikki Reddy (Badminton) and P Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton). Para athlete Jeevanji Deepthi who is a gold medallist in Para Games also met him.

