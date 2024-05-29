Receiving death threats again: Raja Singh

Taking to social media platform X, Singh expressed distress, stating, “Once again, I’m receiving death threats from multiple numbers today. This isn’t the first time I’ve been targeted with such threats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 11:46 PM

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday claimed that he was receiving death threats on his phone from different numbers.

Despite previous complaints, it seems no action will be taken. Nonetheless, as a responsible citizen, I feel obligated to inform the police department of this situation.” Despite lodging complaints previously, it appears that no action had been taken to address the matter, he said.

He shared the phone number of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with one of the persons who threatened him.

He tagged the post to the Prime Minister and union Home Minister and requested them to have his letter forwarded to the Telangana DGP, demanding their attention to the matter