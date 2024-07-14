Record 32 PhDs awarded at convocation of IIIT Hyderabad

A total of 600 students graduated and a record 32 PhDs degrees were awarded during the 23rd convocation of the IIIT Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A total of 600 students graduated and a record 32 PhDs degrees were awarded during the 23rd convocation of the IIIT Hyderabad held here. As many as 224 students were presented master’s with thesis degrees during the event.

Yarramaneni Jaishnav, BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), was awarded the IIIT-Hyderabad gold medal in recognition of his outstanding academic performance.

Similarly, Thatipamula Harshvardhan, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), was awarded best all-rounder for his contributions in academics, extra-curricular activities and IIIT-Hyderabad services.

Addressing the graduating students, CSIR DG and DSIR Secretary Dr. N Kalaiselvi urged them to create proud moments for the country.

“The country has a lot of expectations from you. It is fine if you go abroad, study and work. You may go, study, learn, stay, work but come back and pay back to the nation,” she told them.

IIIT Hyderabad Governing Council Chairman Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala admitted students to their degrees and congratulated the graduating students.

IIIT-Hyderabad director Prof. PJ Narayanan urged the graduating students to travel their life’s journey with deep concern and caring towards the society around them.