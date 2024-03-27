| Red Bull Off The Roof To Take Place At Bits Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 04:49 PM

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Hyderabad, is organizing the ‘Pearl Fest,’ which is their biggest cultural fest, with a live music event, ‘Red Bull Off The Roof,’ on March 29.

This three-day event, featuring Red Bull Off the Roof, is a unique musical extravaganza known for its innovative setup atop a tour bus. It transforms the roof of a tour bus into a stage and offers a one-of-a-kind experience where artists perform literally off the bus roof to an enthralled audience below.

At Pearl Fest, attendees can expect a lineup of artists including Krshna, who will be opening for the renowned music producer, Nucleya.

The event is open for anyone in the public to attend; tickets for Red Bull Off The Roof can be booked on Book My Show, with ticket prices starting at ₹500.

Pearl Fest is expecting a footfall of about 8,000 people in their three-day event.