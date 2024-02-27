Red Bull Soapbox Race to debut in Hyderabad this Sunday

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 27 February 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: It’s a race with a difference. Speed, creativity and sheer fun, yes the race will have all, but there will be no engines to rely on with participants having to rely solely on gravity!

Get ready for a race that is making its debut in Hyderabad. This isn’t just another motor racing event, it is a world of speed freaks and petrol heads, pooling their creative talents to completely redefine the rules of street racing.

With no engines to rely on, participants must rely solely on gravity and their homemade soapbox designs to carry them across the finish line. It’s a test of skill, creativity, and sheer determination as teams navigate a downhill course filled with twists, turns, and obstacles.

The internationally renowned Red Bull Soapbox Race will be taking place in Hyderabad for the first time. It will be at Rama Nadiu Studios, on March 3, from 3 pm onwards, wherein a select group will burn a mark into the history books by barrelling towards the finish line in their original, totally homemade soapbox car.

The race will feature an impressive line-up of 24 teams, each bringing their unique flair to the race. From the ‘Mummy’s Miscalculated Mayhem’ to the ‘IFP Lego Racer’ and ‘Chandrayaan,’ spectators can expect a diverse array of soapbox designs inspired by famous characters, vegetables or fruits, and everyday objects.

Months of preparation have gone into crafting these homemade soapbox creations, with teams submitting sketches showcasing their distinctive designs during the registration process. From soapboxes shaped like traditional Indian instruments such as the ‘dhol’ to whimsical interpretations of coconuts, disco balls, aubergine, and skates, each entry will be a visual spectacle in its own right.

“I’ve been eagerly awaiting the Red Bull Soapbox Race to come to Hyderabad, and it is finally happening,” expressed Rishi Goel, a student from Hyderabad.

The tickets for the race are available at BookMyShow. While general access passes have already sold out, gold passes priced at Rs. 499 are still available. For those seeking the ultimate experience, premium passes priced at Rs. 5000 are available providing all the perks of the gold pass, plus access to the Red Bull Energy Station and an exclusive invitation to the after-party.