Red Bull Soapbox race returns to India after 8 years; set to thrill Hyderabad in 2024

The Hyderabad event anticipates a diverse array of participants making unique and unconventional non-motorized soapbox vehicles.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 03:01 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host the hilarious and internationally renowned Red Bull Soapbox Race at Madhapur’s Inorbit Mall on March 3, 2024. This marks the event’s third edition in India, with an eight-year gap since the last two races took place in Mumbai in 2012 and 2016.

Born in Brussels, Belgium, in 2000, the race has been organized in over 52 countries and 95 cities. Known for its blend of speed, creativity, and fun, the race features imaginative soapbox designs of various famous characters and political figures.

The Hyderabad event anticipates a diverse array of participants making unique and unconventional non-motorized soapbox vehicles. The race promises a day filled with laughter, intense action, and the joy of creativity on wheels. The title of the day will be given to the one who goes to the swiftest at the finish line.

Registrations for the Hyderabad edition of the Red Bull Soapbox Race are now open online. As part of the registration process, applicants will need to submit a sketch showcasing their distinctive soapbox ideas. Those who make the cut will secure a place on the starting grid and receive a participation kit, enabling them to transform their blueprints into actual soapbox creations.

For registration details, one can check the link: https://www.redbull.com/in-en/events/red-bull-soapbox-race-india-2024

The last day to register is November 15, 2023.