Anti-drug abuse conference organised at BITS Hyderabad

Director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), Sandeep Shandilya, explained the ill effects of drug abuse on the society, especially among the youth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: Aiming to create awareness on drug abuse and prevention, Rachakonda Security Council in association with Rachakonda Police Commissionerate organized Anti-Drug Abuse Conference-2024 at BITS Pilani Campus, Hyderabad on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), Sandeep Shandilya, who was the chief guest of the program explained the ill effects of drug abuse on the society, especially among the youth. He said how intelligent students are ruining their education and career by using drugs and other banned psychotropic substances.

Shandilya said that the state government is committed to eradicating all forms of drug abuse. He said that 90 pubs were inspected before the New Year to prevent any untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations in the city.

Rachakonda CP, G Sudheer Babu said that strict measures will be taken to dismantle the entire drug chain from drug suppliers to consumers, adding that awareness programs will be conducted in all the colleges and hostels.

The Rachakonda police have registered a total of 12 PD cases since the beginning of the year and seized drugs and other prohibited psychotropic substances worth around Rs 5 crore. The students were advised to file a complaint with the police if they identify the drug sellers and users and that information will be useful to break the supply chain.

Cyberabad CP, Avinash Mohanty said that drug habit is very bad and students should stay away from it and reiterated that living a healthy life and practicing healthy habits play a very important role in achieving success.

Erin Fisher, US Consulate Chief Investigator, End Now Founder Anil Rachamalla, RKSC Treasurer Gagandeep Kohli, other officers and students of various colleges were present.