Redevelopment works going at brisk pace across various railway stations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: As part of the development of railway stations under ‘Naya Bharat Naya Station’ initiative of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), taken up by the Railway ministry, the redevelopment works at various railway stations including at Hitec City, Malkajgiri, Hafizpet and Begumpet among others is going on at a brisk pace.

Facilities planned under the ABSS include smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, provision of entrance porch, Air-Conditioned hall, Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure, environment-friendly building by use of green energy, etc.

These railway stations are being developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities will serve as city centre with focus on long-term planning and the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the developed stations will provide a new experience to rail users.

List of stations in State:

*Adilabad

*Bhadrachalam Road

*Hafizpet

*Hitec City

*Begumpet

*Uppuguda

*Hyderabad

*Jangaon

*Karimnagar

*Kamareddy

*Kazipet

*Khammam

*Madhira

*Mahabubnagar

*Mahabubabad

*Malkajgiri

*Nizamabad

*Ramagundam

*Tandur

*Yadadri

*Zaheerabad