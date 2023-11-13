UoH, TIFR develop electrode materials for sodium-ion batteries

The laboratory in the Centre for Advanced Studies and Electronics Science and Technology, School of Physics at University of Hyderabad (UoH), is working on developing electrode materials for sodium-ion batteries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: A group of researchers from University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)-Hyderabad have developed electrode materials which have the potential in fast charge-discharge energy storage applications for sodium-ion batteries, according to a press release.

The laboratory in the Centre for Advanced Studies and Electronics Science and Technology, School of Physics at University of Hyderabad (UoH), is working on developing electrode materials for sodium-ion batteries. They have developed Tin antimony alloy based reduced graphene oxide composite for fast charging sodium-ion batteries.

The research work, published in the Journal of Energy Storage (November, 2023) has been carried out by PhD Scholar, Arya Sohan and the Principal Investigator is Pratap Kollu, a faculty member at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology(CASEST), School of Physics at UoH.

The utilisation of sodium-ion batteries is increasingly gaining traction within energy storage and electric mobility domains. These power sources offer enhanced energy efficiency, rapid charging capabilities, resilience to extreme temperatures, and safeguards against overheating or thermal runaway incidents.

The UoH project grant from the Institute of Eminence has fully funded this research, which also included TIFR researchers Amar Kumar and Tharangattu N Narayanan.