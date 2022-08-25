Refer Telangana complaint to water dispute tribunal: TREA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Retired Engineers Association (TREA) here on Thursday requested the State government to take necessary steps to ensure that the Central government immediately refer the complaint under Section 3 of Interstate River Water Disputes (ISRWDT)-1956 of Telangana to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II).

Association president D Damodhar Reddy and Secretary M Shyam Prasad Reddy said the Tribunal was presently considering the reference under Section of the Act limiting the scope between the successor State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Early decisions in the complaint with less hearings and proceedings can be delivered by the tribunal, they said. They added that the Telangana was carved out from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for denying and depriving water especially in Krishna basin.

In view of the delay for referring the complaint to water disputes tribunal, Telangana filed a writ petition in 2015 before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to refer the complaint to water dispute tribunal for equitable allocation of Krishna River water. Based on an assurance given by the Minister of Jal Shakti, the Telangana government has withdrawn the writ petition filed in the Supreme Court.