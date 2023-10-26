Reject Opposition’s arrogance, money power: CM KCR to people

He asserted that such leaders, lacking ideology and commitment to the people, must be rejected in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File photo of CM KCR

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called upon the people of Nalgonda to safeguard their region from opposition leaders driven by arrogance and wealth, who switch parties for their convenience and compromise their principles for electoral victories. He asserted that such leaders, lacking ideology and commitment to the people, must be rejected in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“Those who engage in politics driven by arrogance and financial resources, without commitment to people’s welfare, should be taught a fitting lesson. While money may come and go, what truly matters to the people is development and adequate irrigation,” he said, in an indirect refeence to senior leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who switched from the Congress to the BJP, forcing the Munugode bypolls, and on Wednesday, decided to quit the BJP and return to the Congress.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Munugode on Thursday, the Chief Minister highlighted the BRS government’s efforts to fulfill its promises to the people during the Munugode bye-elections held this year. He pointed out that 90 percent of the promises were addressed. A new revenue division was established, while the 100-bed hospital was currently under construction. He vowed to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and bring water to irrigate two lakh acres in the region.

Slamming opposition parties for their repeated failures to address the critical issue of fluorosis that plagued Nalgonda in the past, leading to adverse health effects among residents, Chandrashekhar Rao cited the negligence of previous governments, including the ruling Congress, who failed to address the issue. However, since the BRS party came into power, the menace of fluorosis was done away with.

Pointing out that access to clean drinking water and 24-hour electricity supply were key priorities for the people of Munugode, the BRS president took pride in Telangana being the only State in India to provide continuous 24-hour power supply. He compared it with the unfulfilled promises of the Congress in other States, including Karnataka, where farmers were currently protesting due to extended power cuts.