Rejinthal Siddhi Vinayaka Jayanthotsavams from Friday in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: The annual Jayanthotsavams will kick-start at Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple Rejinthal located in Nyalkal Mandal on Friday. The four-day festivities will end on January 15. It is the 224th Jayanthotsavam of the Sri Swayambu Siddhi Vinyaka Swamy.

Devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra will visit the temple to offer prayers to the presiding deity. The priests will start to annul festivities by performing the rituals Vedha Ghosha, Deepa Prajwalana, Dwajarohanam, and Swasthi Punyahachanam.

A Yagnam will also be performed for three days beginning on January 12. Meanwhile, the police, temple administration and district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities. Special queue lines were set up on the premises of the temple to ensure the devotees have hassle-free darshan. Annadhanam will also be performed for the devotees besides making available the Prasadam.