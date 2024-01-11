Telangana Martyr Srikanth Chary’s mother Shankaramma meets KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 06:44 PM

Ktr

Hyderabad: Kasoju Shankaramma, the mother of Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

Upon meeting KTR, she invited him to her granddaughter’s birthday celebrations.

Following this, Shankaramma had lunch with KTR, Harish Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, and other party leaders.

Srikanth Chary set himself ablaze in December 2009, demanding new state. He was succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment in a hospital.