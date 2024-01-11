Telangana Martyr Srikanth Chary’s mother Shankaramma meets KTR

Upon meeting KTR, she invited him to her granddaughter’s birthday celebrations.
Hyderabad: Kasoju Shankaramma, the mother of Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday.
Following this, Shankaramma had lunch with KTR, Harish Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, and other party leaders.
Srikanth Chary set himself ablaze in December 2009, demanding new state. He was succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment in a hospital.
బీఆర్ఎస్ వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ కేటీఆర్ గారిని తన మనవరాలు పుట్టిన రోజు వేడుకకు ఆహ్వానించిన తెలంగాణ మలిదశ ఉద్యమ తొలి అమరుడు శ్రీకాంతాచారి తల్లి కాసోజు శంకరమ్మ.
అనంతరం మాజీ మంత్రులు @KTRBRS, @BRSHarish మరియు ఇతర నాయకులతో కలిసి భోజనం చేసిన శంకరమ్మ. pic.twitter.com/cxvlEuIDDI
