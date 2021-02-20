Release funds for Regional Ring Road, Vemula urges Centre

Seeks sanctions for improving existing NHs

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Friday took up pending issues pertaining to the much-awaited Regional Ring Road and National Highways with the Centre in New Delhi and sought solutions at the earliest.

The Minister, who called on Secretary to Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Giridhar Aramane at the latter’s office in New Delhi, requested that Central funds be sanctioned for the RRR project and for developing the Bowenpally-Medchal and Shamshabad-Kothur stretches on the existing National Highways which have been pending with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for long. He thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Secretary Giridhar Aramane for approving the new national highway project between Kalwakurty and Nandyal besides enhancing the sanctioned ceiling for the highways for the current financial year.

Earlier, the Minister, along with his team, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament and other government buildings to study various materials used and designs adopted, among others, to make use of them in the upcoming Secretariat complex in Hyderabad. The delegation inspected various types of stone structures and types of stone used, especially red stone used prominently in the construction of Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They also studied the water fountains in the vicinity of both THE buildings.

The delegation includes Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, Executive Engineer Shashidhar, Secretariat building architect Oscar G Concessao, Shapoorji and Pallonji’s representative Laxman and other officials.

