Reliance Digital announces Digital Discount Days sale till April 9

Reliance Digital has announced the Digital Discount Days sale from April 1 to April 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital has announced the Digital Discount Days sale from April 1 to April 9 during which customers can get discounts, including a 7.5 percent instant discount on HDFC bank cards, coupons worth Rs 1000, and many more, on all electronic goods at all Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores. Offers are available on TVs, smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, audio devices, small domestic devices, and others, along with easy financing and EMI options.

During the sale, TCL 65-inch Google TV 65P635 will be available at Rs 44,990 after cash back with a 2-year warranty, and the Sony OLED 55A80J will be available at Rs 114,990 with a 2-year warranty after cash back. Customers can also get exciting rewards worth up to Rs 60,000 on select UHD TVs, and 30 percent off on select mobiles.

These are in addition to up to 40 percent off on laptops and up to Rs. 10,000 as an exchange bonus when you upgrade to a new laptop. Soundbars of branded companies equipped with Dolby Atmos are available at a starting price of Rs 23,990. The customers can buy an Apple Watch and get a Neo Pack 3 in1 charger worth Rs 4999 free.

Other products that are available at discount are the Sony PlayStation PS5 Console (Rs 49,990), Sony PlayStation Digital PS5 Console (Rs 39,990), and Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless camera, available at only Rs 74,990. Also, Reliance Digital is offering a flat Rs 5,000 discount on select Sony PS5 systems.