Relish this scrumptious aloo halwa

Hyderabad: Aloo halwa/pudding is a tasty and delicious Indian dessert. This recipe is mostly prepared in North India and popularly in Uttar Pradesh. It is made with potatoes and is a simple, easy, and quick recipe to make.

An ideal recipe for fasting, especially for Navratri and Ekadashi fasts, it is generally referred to as vrat ka halwa. It is cooked with minimal ingredients like ghee, milk, sugar, and nuts and can be prepared for any auspicious and special occasion.

Vegetable and fruit-based halwa are common and popular across India. This dessert should be served warm and can be reheated before serving.

Potatoes are a favourite vegetable for many people and are widely used in making curries French fries, wedges, chaat, chips, paratha, poori, bhujia sev, aloo toast, poha, sabudana khichdi, samosa, patties/ cutlets and a few more to go.

Potatoes are a staple food in all households and are a good source of antioxidants. Potatoes are naturally gluten-free, making them an excellent choice for those who are gluten-sensitive people.

Ingredients:

* Potato : 5 medium sized

* Almonds : A few finely chopped

* Cashews : A few finely chopped

* Pistachios : A few finely chopped

* Ghee : 2 tbsp

* Condensed milk : 1/4 cup

* Cardamom powder : 1/4 tsp

Method:

* Take 5 medium sized potatoes, boil, peel, and grate/mash them all.

* Heat a tbsp of ghee, add finely chopped almonds, cashews, and pistachios and roast them until they change colour and transfer them to a separate bowl.

* Add 1 more tbsp of ghee and add grated potato to the same pan.

* Fry it on medium heat, stirring constantly, and then add 14 cup condensed milk. If condense not available, add sugar, but condensed milk will enhance the taste of the recipe.

* Add 1/4 tsp of cardamom powder and mix and add roasted nuts and garnish the halwa.

* Tasty and yummy potato halwa and relish it.

