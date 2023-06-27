Renal Denervation Therapy: The Best Technique To Control Blood Pressure

The therapy targets the overactive nerves around the kidneys, which play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure levels.
Hyderabad: Here are the details about a groundbreaking treatment for chronic hypertension called Renal Denervation Therapy. This unique therapy has shown promising results in treating patients with resistant hypertension.
