Renova Hospitals paediatric team saves preterm baby weighing just 720 grams

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:58 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: The paediatric team of Renova Hospitals, Sanathnagar on Friday said they have saved a preterm baby of 25 weeks born to parents T Suresh and T Bramarambika. The premature baby was delivered through a normal delivery and weighed just 720 gm at the time of birth.

After initial resuscitation, the baby developed respiratory distress and was intubated and shifted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) by the team led by senior neonatologist and paediatrician, Dr.Surya Prakash Hedda along with Dr. Rukhiya and Dr.Ch Venu Gopal Reddy. As the baby was struggling with more breathing difficulty, high form of ventilation – High Frequency Oscillation was started. The baby also developed multiple complications including Patent Ductus Arteriosus, a heart defect, low BP, low cardiac output, apnea, feed intolerance and culture negative infection.

“We saved the baby and avoided any kind of damage to the brain. The baby was discharged after two months in the hospital. Given the financial limitations of the baby’s parents, we tried to keep the cost at minimal without compromising the quality of treatment,” Dr Hedda said.