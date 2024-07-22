| Sanathnagar Family Death Case Takes New Turn Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Led To Demise Say Forensic Doctors

Sanathnagar family death case takes new turn; carbon monoxide poisoning led to demise, say forensic doctors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 11:38 PM

File photo of the three family members who died in the incident.

Hyderabad: The deaths of three members of a family in a bathroom at an apartment in Czech Colony, Sanathnagar took a new turn with forensic doctors attributing the cause to inhaling poisonous gases.

Three persons R Venkatesh (60), a businessman, his wife R Madhavi,(55) and their son R Hari Krishna, (32) had died in the incident.

Initially the police assumed it happened due to electrocution and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.

According to doctors, preliminary analysis revealed that carbon monoxide gas released from the gas-based heater claimed their lives.

It appears that the three individuals inhaled the colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas, which caused them to lose consciousness within five minutes, the police said quoting doctors