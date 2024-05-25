Repairs on Govt schools in progress in Karimnagar

Published Date - 25 May 2024, 08:09 PM

Collector Pamela Satpathy examining sump construction works at a school in Gangadhara mandal.

Karimnagar: In order to strengthen government schools and attract more students, including dropouts to return to school as part of Badi Bata programme, schools in the district are seeing a makeover.

While the previous BRS government developed the schools under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the present government is taking up repair works under the Amma Adarsha Schools scheme. Under the scheme, classrooms, windows, doors, surrounding walls, toilets, drinking water, electricity, fans and other repair works are being taken up in the selected schools.

In order to implement the works, the government has formed Amma Adarsha school committees in place of school management committees. The works have been allocated to representatives of Mahila Samakyas, who are also members in the committees. A total of 345 schools were selected to take up repair works at an estimated cost of Rs.14.18 crore in Karimnagar district by leaving 230 schools selected under MOMB. In the first phase, Rs.3.54 crore was sanctioned.

Though the works started last month, they had been delayed due to the parliament polls. However, they have sped up after the completion of the poll. With an aim to complete all repair works by June 10, the district administration has sped up works. Besides conducting review meetings with officials on the progress of works, Collector Pamela Satpathy is also personally examining works by visiting schools.

Officials of various departments, MPDOs, special officers, engineering department officials are also monitoring the works to be done without compromising on the quality. Once the civil works were completed, officials were planning to draw attractive paintings to schools to draw the attention of the children as well as parents.