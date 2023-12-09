Report indicates ‘Thalaivar 170’ title announcement scheduled for Rajinikanth’s birthday

Produced by Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions, 'Thalaivar 170' is being helmed by 'Jai Bhim' fame TJ Gnanavel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: After delivering the blockbuster ‘Jailer,’ Thalaivar Rajinikanth is busy shooting back-to-back movies.

Currently, the shoot for his upcoming film, ‘Thalaivar 170,’ with the working title, is underway.

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is playing an important role in the movie. Other prominent actors in the movie include Ritika Singh, Rana, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan.”

There’s good news for Rajinikanth fans as the makers plan to announce the official title of the film on the actor’s birthday, December 12. However, the makers are yet to confirm this officially.