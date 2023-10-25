Reports suggest Hardik Pandya unlikely for India’s ODI WC matches

India set to face defending champs England in Lucknow on October 29, followed by a match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2. Pandya's participation in the Lucknow match remains uncertain.

By IANS Updated On - 04:15 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, the fast-bowling all-rounder and vice-captain, is likely to miss India’s next two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches, as the all-rounder is recovering from an ankle injury, he sustained during the match against Bangladesh in Pune.

India is scheduled to take on defending champions England on October 29 in Lucknow and will next play Sri Lanka on November 2 in Mumbai. Pandya is unlikely to join the team ahead of the game against England in Lucknow.

The 30-year-old limped off the field after injuring his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s fourth league match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune, and did not participate in the rest of the match.

As a result, he didn’t join the team in Dharamshala for the clash against New Zealand on October 22 and was rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be treated by a specialist doctor with the required injections.

According to an Indian Express report, the fast-bowling allrounder will be available for the last two league matches against South Africa (November 5), and Netherlands (November 12) as the medical team will wait for a few more days to let him recover at the NCA.

The team management doesn’t want to rush the all-rounder as they want a completely fit Pandya for the semifinals.

With five wins in as many matches, hosts India are the only team to be still unbeaten in the ongoing Men’s ODI World Cup. The two-time champions will next face England, who need a huge turnaround with must win at least four and possibly all five of their remaining matches if they are to reach the knockout stages.