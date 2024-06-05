Residents of 11 hamlets hit by disruption of power in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Residents of eleven hamlets under Padibanda village in Asifabad mandal said that they were facing problems due to disruption of power caused by the explosion of a transformer when the area saw untimely rains coupled with gales recently, for four days. They staged a dharna at the village on Wednesday.

Sidam Kailas, who led the agitators, said that the residents were facing inconvenience at night due to lack of electricity to their hamlets. He regretted that officials of NPDCL were not addressing even after bringing the problem to their notice four days back. He requested the officials to take steps to resolve the challenge at the earliest.