Restoration of Thousand Pillar temple’s Kalyana Mandapam going at snail’s pace

Sources said that it would take at another six months to complete the work as 90 percent of the works had been completed so far

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:29 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hanamkonda: Despite an assurance from union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy that the restoration works of the historic Thousand Pillar temple’s ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ would be completed by December, 2022, the works are moving at snail’s pace and there is no visible progress for several months now. Sources said that it would take at another six months to complete the work as 90 percent of the works had been completed so far. And fixing of the roof slabs is to be completed.

The Kalyana Mandapam, comprising 132 pillars, was dismantled in 2006 as it became weak, but unfortunately the works could not progress on the expected lines due to shortage of funds from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a central government agency that works under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. Though the works were abandoned midway by the Sthapati (architect) due to delay in payment for the works, the works were resumed only after 15 years in November 2021. The ASI is said to be spending a total of Rs 9.90 crore on the restoration of the works.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, who visited the temple a couple of days ago, has alleged that the Centre was indifferent to complete works of the temple. “The BJP led Central government is not bothered to restore the Kalayana Mandapam of the historic Thousand Pillar temple. Though union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy is from our State, there is no significant progress in the works,” he said. Meanwhile, the State government developed the surroundings of the temple with Rs 20 crore. The MLA demanded the ASI to take immediate steps to complete the works at the earliest.