Resume Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, KTR urges Congress government

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 09:41 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Calling out the State government for cancelling the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged it to reconsider its decision.

He said the scheme launched by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government for students in government schools was to be expanded further.

“It’s truly unfortunate that the Congress government has cancelled this wonderful initiative in Telangana. KCR Government had launched the breakfast scheme for students and had planned to expand it. Request the government to reconsider their unwise decision and implement the Breakfast scheme (sic),” he posted on X.

Rama Rao made the remarks in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the expansion of the Morning Tiffin scheme for students in government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu.

The previous BRS government had introduced the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme in October last year, aiming to provide quality and nutritious breakfast to students attending government schools across the State. This initiative benefitted over 23 lakh students in a total of 27,147 government schools in the State.