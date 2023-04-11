Retirement not a dead end for this Hyderabadi

Devadanam, who is retired, runs an eatery in Jeedimetla, following his passion for food

Published Date - 08:20 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

The 59-year-old started Dishnation a couple of months ago, where he serves snacks such as chicken fry, chicken popcorn, pizza and momos. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Armed with his unwavering grit and hustler spirit, Hyderabad-based 59-year-old Devadanam Danthika is following his heart in the second innings of his life. Just months after retirement, he launched a roadside kiosk called Dishnation in Jeedimetla, fulfilling his life’s dream.

At an age when most wouldn’t risk a new beginning, Devadanam believes that retirement from a job doesn’t necessarily mean that you stop working. “Only when we work and be active, our body will be strong and healthy. In my opinion, everyone should work and follow their dreams as long as their body supports them,” he says.

After his father passed away, Devadanam grew up with a single mother, who struggled to raise five children. At a very young age, he joined a blades-making company to support his family. “I always wanted to start a food business and there were two reasons for that. First, it is bankable. Second, serving good and tasty food makes me happy. As running a food stall is a huge task, I will be able to employ others as well.”

Devadanam started the business a couple of months ago along with his younger brother and nephew. They open at 4 pm and sell snacks such as chicken fry, chicken popcorn, pizza and momos, along with cold drinks such as goli soda. They are open all days of the week.

On how his family reacted to his decision, he says, “Initially, they just wanted me to stay at home and take rest. But after a few months, they understood that this is what makes me happy. My wife and two sons fully supported me.”

While Devadanam pursues his dream of serving tasty food, he is setting an example for his children and encouraging them to follow their own dreams. “My eldest son quit his IT job to pursue filmmaking. He works in production now and I am confident that when given a chance, he will become one of the best directors. My youngest boy rejected a Google offer and chose to work for a startup that he is passionate about,” he says, adding that as far as they are good humans and follow their passion, his role as a father is fulfilled.